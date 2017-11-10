Daniel Bryan Says He's Trying to Get Cleared to Return to WWE

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan said in an interview Thursday he is working on getting medically cleared for an in-ring return.

Bryan hasn't wrestled since 2015 due to concussion issues, which included seizures brought on by concussions.

Despite that, Bryan discussed the process of a potential comeback and where WWE may stand on the subject in an interview with Mike Ashmore of the Trentonian:

"I'm trying to get cleared as we speak. All my tests have come back fantastic, better than people who have never had any concussion-type stuff. But it's a weird thing. We're in a weird situation politically with the climate around concussions; right now, it's very difficult. WWE would love to have me back, but is that the smart thing for me as a business to bring me back? If I was to come back, and they let me back, would they get a lot of flak for it? They have a ton of stockholders that they're responsible for. It's more than just, 'Is he healthy to do it?'"

