USA vs. Canada Women's Soccer: Sunday Time, Live Stream for 2017 Friendly

Rich Lam/Getty Images

The United States Women's national team and Canada will complete their set of friendlies on Sunday, as they go head-to-head once again in San Jose, California.

The two sides battled to a draw earlier this week in Vancouver, with Alex Morgan and Adriana Leon finding the net in the friendly. The Stars and Stripes had their chances to grab the win and will be eager to close out 2017 with a victory in front of their own fans.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

Date: Sunday, November 12

Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Venue: Avaya Stadium, San Jose

TV Info: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Canada showed why they're among the top-ranked nations in women's football in Vancouver, taking the fight to the USA in the second half and nearly finding a late winner.

As shared by the USWNT's official Twitter account, the hosts came close to an upset win:

Despite the narrow escape, the Stars and Stripes will still be left disappointed after the 1-1 draw. The United States had excellent chances on both sides of half-time, and scorer Morgan somehow failed to bag her second on a double attempt that was blocked twice.

The match perfectly highlighted Canada's remarkable attacking strength―the hosts put the type of pressure on the Stars and Stripes the visitors rarely see―and defensive weaknesses, as Morgan's goal and most of the USA's other chances came courtesy of bad clearances and sloppy routes to the ball.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Manager Jill Ellis will be eager to end the year on a high note in front of the home fans in San Jose, and as a result, the Stars and Stripes are expected to come out with a strong starting XI. Christen Press and Carli Lloyd both came off the bench in Canada, and they could be in line for a start on Sunday.

Lloyd hasn't featured all that much for the team in 2017, and at the age of 35, she's clearly approaching the end of her career. It's unclear what her future with the team looks like, although she has stated she wants to keep playing on the international level until 2020, per Ryan Rosenblatt of Fox Sports.

Fans have been clamouring for the duo of Morgan and Press to get more minutes together, and another friendly against a quality Canadian team could be the perfect opportunity to experiment with such a side.