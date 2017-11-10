Thunder Hold Team Meeting Following 4-Game Losing Streak

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder held a team meeting Thursday following a 102-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

According to Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript, Carmelo Anthony commented on the decision to have a meeting: "You have to talk about it. You have to look at it. You have to be upfront with everybody. Everybody's got to be held accountable for what's going on."

OKC has now lost four games in a row, and it is a disappointing 4-7 on the season.

In addition to Melo's comments, Paul George made a post on Instagram regarding adversity that was liked by Russell Westbrook, per ESPN.com's Royce Young:

Veteran guard Raymond Felton expressed his belief that the meeting was a positive development: "Meetings just make sure we all stay together no matter what. Everybody said their piece. Coach said his piece. ... Right now, we going through something, and we got to stick together no matter what."

Big things were expected out of the Thunder in 2017-18 after an offseason that saw them acquire George and Anthony in a pair of blockbuster trades.

The two perennial All-Stars joined a team that already included the reigning NBA MVP in Westbrook.

While it hasn't translated to wins, Oklahoma City's Big Three has meshed well in terms of evenly dividing the scoring burden.

Anthony leads the team with 20.8 points per game, followed by Westbrook and George at 19.5 apiece.

Although Westbrook's scoring is down, he is flirting with another season-long, triple-double average with 10.4 assists and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Of the Thunder's seven losses, three of them have been by four or fewer points, and none of them have been by more than nine.

Many viewed OKC as one of the biggest challengers to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, but it is currently well outside the playoff picture in 12th place.

The Thunder will see if their meeting pays immediate dividends when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.