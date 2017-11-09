    Vince Carter Ruled Out vs. 76ers with Kidney Stones

    November 9, 2017

    Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with kidney stones, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham

    Carter, 40, is averaging a career-low 2.6 points on 22.6 percent shooting from the field in 12.0 minutes per game so far this season. 

    As those numbers suggest, the Kings won't be hindered significantly by Carter's absence. 

    So long as he's out, Malachi Richardson and rookie Justin Jackson should pick up extra minutes in Sacramento's crowded wing rotation. 

    Jackson, in particular, should be monitored after he dropped a career-high 16 points in 30 minutes during the Kings' 94-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. 

