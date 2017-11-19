Kevin Durant Out vs. Nets with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the team's Sunday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sprained left ankle, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Durant's injury history dates back to his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2014-15 season, he was limited to 27 games by a trio of surgeries on his right foot.

The 2013-14 MVP appeared in 72 games the following season, but he missed 20 games during his first year with the Warriors after he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

To this point in the 2017-18 season, Durant has appeared in 15 of 16 games, with his lone absence Nov. 8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left thigh contusion.

When healthy, the reigning Finals MVP has continued to shred opponents by averaging 24.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range.

In his absence, Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi should play bigger roles on the perimeter. Nick Young could also be in line for a larger role off the pine.