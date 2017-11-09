Why Has Pittsburgh Steelers Defense Improved so Much in 2017?

4 of 6

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

Part of the Steelers' efforts to revamp the defense involved admitting that certain things were not working from a personnel standpoint. Nowhere is this more clear than in the secondary, where the cornerback position has received a significant makeover.

A year ago, the Steelers starting cornerbacks to begin the season were William Gay and Ross Cockrell, with then-rookie Artie Burns working as the slot corner. As 2016 unfolded, though, Gay was switched to the slot and Burns to the outside.

Those shuffles continued into the 2017 offseason. Though Gay remains on the roster, he's now working mostly as a nickel or dime cornerback. The team also added Coty Sensabaugh during free agency to provide depth and drafted Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen in the third and fifth rounds of the 2017 draft, respectively.

While Sutton has spent the first half of the season on injured reserve and Allen has only been active sparingly as a special-teamer, the cornerback moves didn't stop there. In early September, the Steelers traded for veteran Browns cornerback Joe Haden and shipped Cockrell to the New York Giants.

Haden and Burns have been the Steelers starting boundary cornerbacks this year, while summertime standout Mike Hilton has handled the bulk of the slot duties. Haden has allowed only 11 completions on passes thrown his way, according to Steelers Depot's charting, while Football Outsiders noted Hilton is allowing an average of just five yards gained on completions thrown in his direction.

These cornerbacks can play both man and zone coverages and most importantly are not giving up the kinds of big plays in the passing game the defense was a season ago. The Steelers have given up only 21 passing plays of 20 or more yards and just three of 40 or more; in 2016, those numbers were 40 and 10, respectively. Further, opposing offenses have thrown just six passing touchdowns against the Steelers, compared to 20 a year ago.

While the 2016 numbers were good, particularly when it comes to scoring defense, 2017 has been an even better year for the Steelers in pass coverage. And it's not a switch to more man coverage, either. Defensive backs coach Carnell Lake and coordinator Keith Butler made installing more man coverage a priority in the offseason, primarily to combat quarterbacks like the New England Patriots' Tom Brady.

But Lake said in October that man coverage hasn't been used all that often yet because situations haven't warranted it being the focus of their defensive strategy.

The Steelers have instead mostly relied on the zone coverages that were burned so much a year ago. But the results aren't the same in 2017, and remaking their cornerbacks room is a key reason why.