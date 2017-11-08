    Giants Players Reportedly 'Hate' Ben McAdoo, Don't Trust Him

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2017

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    New York Giants players reportedly don't trust head coach Ben McAdoo, and it could lead to his dismissal following the 2017 NFL season.

    On Wednesday, Benjamin Allbright‏ of Mile High Sports Radio provided information from a source who said he'd be "shocked beyond belief" if McAdoo returns to the G-Men next year.

    "[Players] hate him, no one trusts him," the source added. "... He's only out for himself."

    McAdoo landed on the hot seat as the Giants' season, which started with high expectations, spiraled out of control during an 0-5 start.

    The 40-year-old Pennsylvania native relinquished play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan ahead of a Week 6 road upset of the Denver Broncos.

    "It's more than just today. I need to do what is best for the team, just like we ask the players and just like we ask the coaches," he told reporters after the win. "I thought the team needed me, and the whole locker room needed me this week. I needed to be at my best for these players and coaches this week."

    The victory didn't spark a resurgence from the Giants, however, as they've lost home games against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of 75-24 in their last two outings.

    There was also speculation about whether McAdoo was losing the locker room following a suspension to veteran defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who got into an argument with the coach after getting benched last month, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

    "Not concerned about perception," McAdoo said about the rumors. "Concerned about reality."

    The Giants entered the regular season with the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 16-1, according to OddsShark.

    Now New York will need to win its last eight games just to finish 9-7, which is typically the record necessary to at least have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

