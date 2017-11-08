Jinder Mahal Says He Hasn't Violated WWE Wellness Policy After Loss to AJ Styles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After losing the WWE Championship to AJ Styles on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Jinder Mahal addressed the defeat in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

As seen in the following post, Mahal denied several theories surrounding why he dropped the title, including the thought that he failed WWE's wellness policy:

With the win, Styles will replace Mahal as Universal champion Brock Lesnar's opponent at the Nov. 19 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

After spending nearly his entire WWE career as an enhancement talent, Mahal became one of the unlikeliest WWE champions in history when he beat Randy Orton for the title at Backlash in May.

The Modern Day Maharaja went on to hold the strap for 170 days before losing it to Styles less than two weeks prior to Survivor Series.

Mahal is in far better physical condition now compared to his previous stint with WWE, and that may have contributed significantly to his rise from the bottom of the card to the main event.

The loss creates no shortage of questions regarding where Mahal will go from here, but it is possible his time without the title will be brief.

WWE has a tour of India coming up in December, which suggests Mahal could regain the title either before or during the tour in order to satisfy his fans.

As things stand, however, Styles is a two-time WWE champion, and the Phenomenal One will have an opportunity to deliver in a true dream match against Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).