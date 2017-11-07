    Gregg Popovich Says Kawhi Leonard's Quad Injury Recovery Coming Along 'Slowly'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Tuesday that Kawhi Leonard is progressing "slowly" in his recovery from a quad injury that has prevented him from playing this season.  

    "He's just coming along more slowly, for whatever reason," Popovich said prior to the Spurs' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the San Antonio Express-News' Tom Orsborn. "It's just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. His body hasn't reacted the same way."

    Leonard has been out indefinitely since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, and the Spurs have opted against providing a firm timetable for his return. 

    However, TNT (h/t Orsborn) reported during the Spurs' 112-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday that Popovich was "hopeful" Leonard would be able to hit the court within three weeks of that matchup. 

    Without Leonard, the Spurs have started 6-4 and have been able to tread water thanks to their 12th-ranked defense. 

    The offense, meanwhile, has floundered without the two-time All-NBA first-teamer. 

    Entering Tuesday's tilt with the Clippers, the Spurs have mustered a 24th-ranked 100.6 points per 100 possessions—a mark that represents a significant backslide from last season's offensive rating of 108.8. 

           

    Stats courtesy of NBA.com

