Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nabil Fekir and Arda Turan

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir could become a target for Arsenal after the Lyon star admitted he might be tempted by a switch to the Premier League or La Liga.

The France international has been in sensational form this season, and the attacker has consistently found the back of the net.

According to Charles Watts of Football.London, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger might be interested in Fekir, with the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in doubt. Fekir's father has previously stated his son would snub Manchester City if he moves to England, preferring a switch to Wenger's squad.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t Watts), Fekir said he has no desire to remain in France if he leaves his current club, and wouldn't favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain:

"When you are Lyonnais, the only attractive French club remains Lyon. There isn’t another which tempts me more than that.

"Spain and England are two very attractive championships.

"Me, I like the game, the beautiful game. The teams that are only in the duel do not interest me. That's not football."

The 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season, according to WhoScored.com, as he fulfils the early promise he displayed after his debut in 2013.

Fekir has the ability to develop into a world-class player, but he would need time to replicate the contributions of either Sanchez or Ozil.

Here is the player in action:

In other Gunners news, Barcelona have cleared the way for Arda Turan to leave the Camp Nou, with Wenger interested in the Turkey international's services.

Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun reported the Blaugrana want to move the attacker on after making just 23 La Liga appearances since joining from Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old was sensational during his time with Atleti, scoring goals and providing creativity at the highest level.

Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu revealed Arsenal attempted to sign the player last summer: "Arsenal made Arda an offer. Arda was on the verge of joining Arsenal this summer but it did not go through. Galatasaray wanted him but it did not happen, same with Monaco. Arda is going through a tough time."

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Turan was a top midfielder at his peak, but it is questionable if he is now up to the task of Premier League football.

The player has always had a brilliant engine and would provide Arsenal with a wilful exponent, but he is past his very best.

Turan would be a competent addition to the squad, but he might struggle for the starting position he craves.