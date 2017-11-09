Japan vs. Brazil: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Japan are set to play Brazil in an international friendly on Friday in Lille, France, as the nations continue their build up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The match will take place at 12 p.m. (GMT), ensuring supporters in their home countries can watch the encounter from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on TV.



Neymar is set to be the star attraction, with the golden boy of French football displaying his talents for the local crowds.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 12 p.m. (GMT)/7 a.m. (ET)

TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: beIN CONNECT, fubo.tv

Preview

Brazilians have had a healthy interest in Ligue 1 since Paris Saint-Germain's acquisition of Neymar from Barcelona last summer, and the national team now travels to France to meet Japan.

However, they might be without Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho due to injury, but he could be back in the side when they face England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 14.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

According to sports show Globo Esporte (h/t Sport), Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the midfielder has a minor thigh injury.

PSG defensive duo Dani Alves and Marquinhos are also in the squad, giving Brazil a full PSG contingent to pick from.

Neymar's opening weeks in France have been impressive, and he has seven goals to his name in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

PSG are four points clear of champions Monaco at the top of the division, and it will take a stellar effort to stop them romping to the title in Neymar's first year.

Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Per Fox Sports Asia, Japan have opted to leave three of their most experienced campaigners out of their squad, with Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki omitted.

The Japanese will take the opportunity to blood some youngsters in Lille, including domestic talents Kenyu Sugimoto and Kazuki Nagasawa.

Kagawa has developed into a household name after his stint at Manchester United and success at Borussia Dortmund, and at only 28, he is sure to figure in the starting XI during upcoming competitive fixtures.

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Brazil were in sensational form during CONMEBOL qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, topping the group with ease as they smashed 41 goals in 18 games.

Their incredible performances makes them one of the favourites to win football's most famous competition next year, but the fitness and form of Neymar will be central to their ambitions.

The former Barca hero will be under the spotlight on Friday, and Japan will be tasked with the unenviable job of stopping the magical attacker.