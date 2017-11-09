    Japan vs. Brazil: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 10: Neymar of Brazil in action during the match between Brazil and Chile for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Allianz Parque Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
    Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

    Japan are set to play Brazil in an international friendly on Friday in Lille, France, as the nations continue their build up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The match will take place at 12 p.m. (GMT), ensuring supporters in their home countries can watch the encounter from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on TV.

    Neymar is set to be the star attraction, with the golden boy of French football displaying his talents for the local crowds.

    Here is how you can watch the game:

                   

    Date: Friday, Nov. 10

    Time: 12 p.m. (GMT)/7 a.m. (ET)

    TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

    StreambeIN CONNECTfubo.tv

                

    Preview

    Brazilians have had a healthy interest in Ligue 1 since Paris Saint-Germain's acquisition of Neymar from Barcelona last summer, and the national team now travels to France to meet Japan.

    However, they might be without Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho due to injury, but he could be back in the side when they face England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 14.

    Brazil's team players William (L), Neymar (C) and Daniel Alves (L) joke during a training session at the Palmeiras training centre, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 8, 2017 ahead of their World Cup qualifier match against Chile next October 10. / AFP PHOT
    NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

    According to sports show Globo Esporte (h/t Sport), Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the midfielder has a minor thigh injury.

    PSG defensive duo Dani Alves and Marquinhos are also in the squad, giving Brazil a full PSG contingent to pick from.

    Neymar's opening weeks in France have been impressive, and he has seven goals to his name in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

    PSG are four points clear of champions Monaco at the top of the division, and it will take a stellar effort to stop them romping to the title in Neymar's first year.

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 10: Kenyu Sugimoto of Japan in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Haiti at Nissan Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)
    Kaz Photography/Getty Images

    Per Fox Sports Asia, Japan have opted to leave three of their most experienced campaigners out of their squad, with Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki omitted.

    The Japanese will take the opportunity to blood some youngsters in Lille, including domestic talents Kenyu Sugimoto and Kazuki Nagasawa.

    Kagawa has developed into a household name after his stint at Manchester United and success at Borussia Dortmund, and at only 28, he is sure to figure in the starting XI during upcoming competitive fixtures.

    Thibault Camus/Associated Press

    Brazil were in sensational form during CONMEBOL qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, topping the group with ease as they smashed 41 goals in 18 games.

    Their incredible performances makes them one of the favourites to win football's most famous competition next year, but the fitness and form of Neymar will be central to their ambitions.

    The former Barca hero will be under the spotlight on Friday, and Japan will be tasked with the unenviable job of stopping the magical attacker.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp Names Gotze as the Best Player He's Ever Coached

      Chris Davie
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Who Do Liverpool Fans See as Klopp's Successor?

      Rob Lancaster
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Jesus to Get New Man City Deal After Less Than 1 Year at Club

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard Says He Dreams of Playing for Zidane

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com