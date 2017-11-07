Neymar Reportedly Wanted to Replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly met with Neymar's father to discuss the possibility of the Brazilian replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby), the pair have held talks with Perez still interested in Neymar after being beaten to his signature by Barcelona in 2013, albeit the forward would only join upon the expiration of Ronaldo's contract in 2021.

The 25-year-old has settled in well at Paris Saint-Germain, aside from reported disputes with Edinson Cavani over set-piece duties, and he is said to be close with compatriots Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Lucas Moura and Marquinhos.

PSG are attempting to make him feel valued in the French capital, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

On the pitch, an excellent start to life in Paris has seen him plunder 11 goals and nine assists in just 12 matches in all competitions.

By contrast, Ronaldo has eight goals to his name from 13 games, but his domestic form is a real cause for concern, per OptaJose:

The superstar will be 33 in February, and while this La Liga goal drought will likely come to an end sooner or later, it offers a reminder that Los Blancos need to have a replacement lined up for his eventual decline and departure.

Ronaldo will be virtually irreplaceable at the Santiago Bernabeu, but one player who could perhaps come close is Neymar, who wouldn't be the first player to feature for both Barca and Madrid.

He had a phenomenal four years in Catalonia, per Squawka Football:

However, after his acrimonious departure from the Camp Nou in the summer, which resulted in both parties threatening to sue one another and Neymar openly criticising Barcelona's board, it would not be too much of a surprise if he were open to joining their rivals.

He's likely to add plenty more silverware to his collection in the coming years with PSG, though the success of his time there arguably depends on their performances in the UEFA Champions League, which Real have dominated with three titles in the last four years.

A sensational move to the Bernabeu does not appear to be on the cards any time soon, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility in the future.