Cesaro, Sheamus Win Raw Tag Title vs. Rollins, Ambrose After New Day Interfere

Todd Williamson/Associated Press

Cesaro and Sheamus reclaimed the Raw Tag Team Championship, beating Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Raw Monday night in Manchester, England.

Midway through the match, The New Day arrived, teasing a second attack by the SmackDown Live roster.

Rollins' attention—along with that of many others on the Raw roster—was directed toward Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E. That gave Sheamus an opening to hit the Brogue Kick. Cesaro prevented Ambrose from breaking up the referee's three-count, making him and Sheamus champions again.

WWE showed the pair celebrating on the entrance ramp:

Sheamus wasted little time enjoying the win on social media:

Naturally, The New Day's arrival had many on social media dreaming of Woods, Kingston and Big E crossing paths with The Shield:

Rollins and Ambrose's title reign ends at 78 days, according to WWE.com. They beat Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam in August to take the belts.

Rollins and Ambrose successfully defended the titles against Cesaro and Sheamus at No Mercy in September and again on Raw in October. But the third time was the charm for the duo that has dubbed itself "The Bar."

This is the third time Cesaro and Sheamus have held the Raw Tag Team Championship. Cesaro was also a tag champion with Tyson Kidd for a little over two months in 2015.

Monday's title change is not only surprising for coming on Raw but also because it impacts Survivor Series, which is Nov. 19 in Houston. The pay-per-view pits the champions from Raw against their counterparts from SmackDown Live.

Rollins and Ambrose had been scheduled to wrestle either The Usos or Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. The Usos are putting the belts on the line Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Now, Sheamus and Cesaro will presumably have the opportunity to clash with the SmackDown Live tag champions. And they'll know whether their opponents will be The Usos or Benjamin and Gable after Tuesday night.

Rollins and Ambrose, meanwhile, may be on a crash course against The New Day, especially after Raw general manager Kurt Angle filled out his team for the five-on-five Survivor Series-style match against Team SmackDown Live. That closed one door for how Rollins and Ambrose could be involved in the event.

A bout between The Shield and The New Day—especially if Roman Reigns is healthy enough to wrestle after a viral infection—would unquestionably be a highly anticipated matchup if added to the Survivor Series card.