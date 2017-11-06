Manchester United Transfer News: Alex Grimaldo Rumours, Marouane Fellaini Latest

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on the development of Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo.

According to Record (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Red Devils are "attentive" to the former Barcelona man and are "monitoring him closely."

The piece added that Grimaldo has been performing to a high standard for the Lisbon giants, while United have had scouts regularly attend Benfica matches this term. The Spain youth international has a release clause worth (€60 million) £53 million in his contract.

Grimaldo moved to Benfica from the Barcelona B team in the January 2016 transfer window and has forced his way quickly into the first team at the Estadio da Luz. At just 22, he's one of the most exciting left-back prospects in European football.

When he's in the side, Grimaldo adds a penetrative threat from the left flank. On the ball he moves forward quickly, while his delivery is usually on point. But as noted by AS (h/t Jan Hagen) earlier in the campaign, the youngster does struggle with fitness issues:

With such a sketchy injury record, paying big money for Grimaldo would be a major gamble at this juncture. Still, United need to consider their options at left-back.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

As things stand, manager Jose Mourinho is utilising Ashley Young in the role, while Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have been deployed there this term. Luke Shaw, who was expected to nail the position down after joining in 2014, appears to be out of favour under the Portuguese and his first-team prospects are subsequently slim.

All things considered, it'd be a big surprise if the left-back berth wasn't addressed in the summer by Mourinho. The club would surely be keen to see a little more durability from Grimaldo before they decided to spend big on him, though.

Besiktas' Marouane Fellaini Interest Confirmed

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Metin Albayrak, an executive member of the Besiktas board, has confirmed that the club is interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

"Fellaini is on our list; we have made efforts to sign him but not just him," he told the Turkish press, per Goal. "He is not the only player we scouted; our scouting team watched 20 games live this week. Transfer plans never end; we are always working. We are keeping tabs on several players."

Fellaini is an important part of Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford, though he has less than a year left to run on his contract. It means the Belgium international is free to discuss a possible pre-contract with interested foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

At times the 29-year-old has been ridiculed by the United fanbase, though this season he's proved himself to be an asset. As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, Mourinho is a big fan of the burly Belgian:

If United were to have all of their players fit, Fellaini wouldn't be in the starting XI, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic showing excellent promise as a midfield partnership earlier in the campaign. However, the former Everton man can be so useful over the course of the campaign.

His physicality, hold-up play and goalscoring threat will be attracting some big clubs across Europe if United don't get him tied down to a new contract. You sense Mourinho will be doing what he can to keep Fellaini around.