Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Oguzhan Ozyakup and Frenkie de Jong

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to spend £10 million to bring Oguzhan Ozyakup back to the club during the January transfer window.

Ozyakup came through the academy for the Gunners before leaving for Besiktas in 2012. Now the Gunners are ready to pay £10 million to re-sign the player they let go for just £400,000 five years ago, according to Turkish source Fotomac (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com).

Sarigul also cited Fotomac noting how Ozyakup, whose contract expires in 2018, has been offered a "bumper new deal" by Besiktas. Another chance to prove himself in the Premier League may be too good for Ozyakup to ignore, though.

He would have a better chance to prove himself now he has developed and refined his game back on home soil. Ozyakup is still a technically proficient midfielder who displays quality and creativity on the ball.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Yet Ozyakup has also improved his positional sense and defensive instincts in a variety of roles in the middle. The 25-year-old can play at the base of midfield as a deep-lying schemer or further forward as a No. 10.

Ozyakup's versatility, craft and skill will naturally appeal to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman still builds his teams around artistry and vision in the middle.

Arsenal have lacked those qualities somewhat while Santi Cazorla has been injured and Mesut Ozil's form has deteriorated. The latter's contract is also up in 2018 and replacing Ozil's ability to unlock defences will be a priority for Wenger if a new deal can't be struck with the Germany international.

Ozyakup may not assume the same role, but he would be a player capable of dictating the Gunners' possession-based game from central midfield.

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

There is more than one player on Wenger's radar ahead of the January transfer window. Arsenal have also reportedly spoken to Ajax about a deal for Frenkie de Jong.

The 21-year-old midfielder is also wanted by the Gunners' Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, per The Sun's Mike McGrath. He noted how De Jong could be available for a cut-price fee: "Clubs reckon they can get the youngster for a bargain £5 million this January, as De Jong has just 18 months left on his current deal."

McGrath also pointed out how Wenger and City chief Pep Guardiola believe De Jong "can boost their first-team options for the second half of the season."

Arsenal could use greater depth in midfield. Cazorla is still recovering from an Achilles injury, while both Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey have a history of injury problems.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wenger has used Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny as makeshift central defenders in the Gunners' back three. The Gunners have a host of young players, including Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson, but another youthful talent would surely be welcome.

Cazorla's injury woes and Ozil's contract situation means Wenger must plan for a midfield refresh. Building through youth has been a career-long trait for Wenger, so wrapping up deals for Ozyakup and De Jong would make sense.