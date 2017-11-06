Kurt Angle on Miz TV: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Nov. 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz won't wait long to put his mark on Monday's WWE Raw. He will kick off the show with an interview with the brand's general manager, Kurt Angle.

This edition of Miz TV is sure to be rife with tension. The Miz has long taken issue with what he sees as unfair treatment from Angle. And the two recently squared off in the ring at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in a huge five-on-three tag team match.

The Miz's upcoming champion-against-champion bout with Baron Corbin is sure to come up. As is the Nov. 19 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Angle has already been named Team Raw's captain for the event. He has only named Braun Strowman as a teammate so far.

As the build to that Big Four event continues, Manchester, England, will play host.

That means the show will be taped and that spoilers will leak before Raw airs in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Backstage news and WWE.com's Raw preview help provide an early look at what's set to unfold.

News, Rumors

It's not clear when The Shield will be at full force again. But the wait for Roman Reigns to return to Raw may not be long.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the following in late October: "Sources tell us that the illness Roman is dealing with isn't likely to keep him out of action for a lengthy amount of time, as he's currently penciled in to return shortly before Survivor Series."

Bray Wyatt, who was also out with medical issues, returned to action recently in Glasgow, Scotland, as Fightful Wrestling noted:

Could we see Paige back in the ring too? The former Divas champ had been recovering from a neck injury, and the countdown for her return is ticking.

Raw drafted her last year, but it's not certain she even heads back to the red brand.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider wrote: "The consensus among those we had spoken to in recent weeks was that she would be returning as part of the Smackdown brand, but everything can change until it actually happens on TV."

Raw Streaks

Not surprisingly, Asuka's winning ways have continued since her move to Raw. The Empress of Tomorrow last beat up Stacie Cullen, meaning she has three consecutive main-roster victories to her name, per CageMatch.net.

Asuka has won 30 of 31 of her TV and PPV matches with WWE. She is billed as undefeated and hyped as unstoppable. She will be the favorite in just about every one of her contests moving forward.

Apollo Crews can't say the same.

The Titus Worldwide member fell to Samoa Joe on the previous edition of Raw. He is 0-4 in his past four one-on-one bouts, per CageMatch.net. It's clear Crews isn't a priority, and that doesn't appear set to change anytime soon.

Preview

Jason Jordan will get a great chance at revenge when he faces Elias on Monday night. After weeks of feuding, the two foes are set to meet in a Guitar-on-a-Pole match.

It's a silly but fitting stipulation, as the instrument has been central to their story. Elias blasted Jordan over the head with a guitar on Oct. 23. The babyface countered by stomping on one of Elias' guitars on the next Raw.

Perhaps the winner will garner enough momentum to be considered for one of the spots on the Raw Survivor Series team.

The women's squad already has its captain and resident powerhouse in place. Alicia Fox earned the right to lead Team Raw in a recent Triple Threat match. And after Nia Jax beat Bayley on the most recent Raw, the captain selected Jax to join her.

Fox is sure to do more recruiting in the coming days. Three spots still need filling.

Kane, meanwhile, will be busy tearing through the roster. The Big Red Machine put his hands on SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan on the previous Raw after smashing Finn Balor into the stage the same night.

Where does his rampage lead next?

The Raw preview on WWE.com hinted at Strowman crossing paths with Kane soon: "Who will be the next Superstar to fall victim to the monstrous force of nature? And, after Strowman returned last week to take out Miz and The Miztourage, is it only a matter of time before those two titans clash again?"

Elsewhere on the show, The Shield, Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar and The Miz will all be in search of momentum ahead of Survivor Series. Each titleholder is poised to face one of SmackDown's champions at the PPV.

With Survivor Series fast approaching, all four of those matches are bound to get some hype in Manchester, even if Lesnar doesn't make the trip.