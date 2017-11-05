Mike Evans Cheap-Shots Marshon Lattimore After Jameis Winston Instigates DB

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their way to their fifth loss in a row, receiver Mike Evans took out his frustration on New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com described the situation: "The skirmish started when Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston—who was not playing at the time—pushed Lattimore in the back of his helmet while appearing to suggest that he go back to his own sideline. Lattimore turned around and shoved Winston in the chest. Then Evans flew in for the tackle."

Evans was called for a personal foul penalty but was not ejected.

Evans ran across the field seemingly to protect his quarterback, who was the first one to make contact. Players from both sidelines joined in a massive scuffle, although there were no additional penalties enforced.

Winston had already been replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick due to a shoulder injury, per Field Yates of ESPN. He remained on the sidelines without a helmet on.

The Saints led 30-3 at the time of the penalty and held on for a 30-10 victory.