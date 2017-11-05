Carson Wentz Throws 4 TDs vs. Broncos; Eagles Beat Denver in 51-23 Blowout

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A lot can change between November and February. But nine weeks into the 2017 NFL season, there is no question: The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football.

Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns, two of which went to Alshon Jeffery, as the Eagles ran away with a 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Wentz, arguably the favorite for NFL MVP, has thrown for multiple touchdowns in five straight games. His 199 yards through the air were his second-lowest total of the season, but that came in just three quarters of work in what quickly became a blowout.

The Eagles briefly trailed 3-0 in the first quarter before taking a 31-9 lead into halftime and leading by as many as 35 points. They finished with 419 total yards and took advantage of two Broncos turnovers to move to 8-1 on the year.

Brock Osweiler, starting his first game since returning to the Broncos in September, looked mostly rudderless until some garbage-time production. He finished with 208 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions. He took over last week for an ineffective Trevor Siemian, who started the team's first seven games.

The Broncos have lost four straight games since beginning the season 3-1, owing much of their struggles to a dreary quarterback situation. Their 23 points were the most since Week 2, and two of those touchdowns came when the game was well out of reach. The combination of Siemian and Osweiler has not come close to working, and Paxton Lynch is still working his way back into game rhythm after sitting out due to injury.

With a high-priced veteran defense, it's fair to wonder whether John Elway has done a good enough job as general manager putting his team in position to win. The Colin Kaepernick question hangs over every team with a bad quarterback situation, and it's hard to argue he would not be a better option at this point.

The only Denver position player with a remotely productive day was Demaryius Thomas, who finished with eight receptions for 70 yards. His fourth-quarter touchdown was the first time he scored since Week 10 of the 2016 season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, seem to be overflowing with positional talent around Wentz. Jay Ajayi rushed for 77 yards on eight carries in his Philadelphia debut, highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Ajayi came over Tuesday in a deadline deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Four different Eagles running backs received carries, with none getting more than Corey Clement's 12. Clement had 51 yards and two rushing scores.

Jeffery and Wentz appear to have finally found their rhythm together, connecting for 84 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Jeffery has scored in two straight weeks and had double-digit targets (11) for the third time in 2017.

Philadelphia heads into its bye week with seven straight wins, sitting with a commanding lead in the NFC East and in good position for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Eagles return to the field Nov. 19 for a Sunday night clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos host the New England Patriots next Sunday night.