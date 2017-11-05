Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Says David Luiz's Blues Future Is Uncertain

Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Says David Luiz's Blues Future Is UncertainNovember 5, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he is unsure if David Luiz has a future at Chelsea, following the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The Chelsea manager dropped the Brazilian for the game and saw his side pick up all three points to move one point behind United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Football journalist Duncan Castles showed why Conte had decided to omit Luiz from the match:
Antonio Conte on his decision to drop David Luiz completely from Chelsea squad: #CHEMUN https://t.co/uzglZzZoT0 https://t.co/KRvO62maIV2017-11-5 19:19:11
Andreas Christensen started in the middle of the back three for Chelsea and put in a strong showing, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Christensen led the way for Chelsea in terms of clearances, interceptions and duels won vs Man United. #CHEMUN #CFC https://t.co/NE2D6KxyIp2017-11-5 19:04:07
Conte was then asked about the Brazilian after the match and specifically if he had a future at the club. The Italian replied: "I don't know. He has to work really hard; otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand."
Luiz has been a key figure for Chelsea this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.
However, the Brazilian appears to have paid for a poor performance in midweek, as Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at Roma in the UEFA Champions League.
The Independent's Miguel Delaney illustrated how poor Chelsea's defending was at the Stadio Olimpico:
Shambles from Chelsea. Three players chasing Dzeko, and all leaving Perotti free over the other side for easy cut-back. He somehow misses.2017-10-31 21:11:03
Luiz may now struggle to regain his place at Chelsea, particularly with Christensen having put in a strong showing against United.
Journalist Deji Faremi feels Luiz's Chelsea future may also now be in jeopardy:
Conte said he doesn't know if David Luiz has a future at Chelsea. When you stir the waters at Chelsea, it ends just one way.2017-11-5 19:11:59
Conte has already shown Luiz he is not afraid to leave him out of big games, and the Brazilian may have his work cut out to regain his place in Chelsea's defence.