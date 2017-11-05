    Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Says David Luiz's Blues Future Is Uncertain

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist INovember 5, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: David Luiz of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge on October 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he is unsure if David Luiz has a future at Chelsea, following the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

    The Chelsea manager dropped the Brazilian for the game and saw his side pick up all three points to move one point behind United and Tottenham Hotspur.

    Football journalist Duncan Castles showed why Conte had decided to omit Luiz from the match:

    Andreas Christensen started in the middle of the back three for Chelsea and put in a strong showing, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

    Conte was then asked about the Brazilian after the match and specifically if he had a future at the club. The Italian replied: "I don't know. He has to work really hard; otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand."

    Luiz has been a key figure for Chelsea this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

    However, the Brazilian appears to have paid for a poor performance in midweek, as Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

    The Independent's Miguel Delaney illustrated how poor Chelsea's defending was at the Stadio Olimpico:

    Luiz may now struggle to regain his place at Chelsea, particularly with Christensen having put in a strong showing against United.

    Journalist Deji Faremi feels Luiz's Chelsea future may also now be in jeopardy:

    Conte has already shown Luiz he is not afraid to leave him out of big games, and the Brazilian may have his work cut out to regain his place in Chelsea's defence.

