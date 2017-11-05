New York Marathon Results 2017: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and the United States' Shalane Flanagan won the men's and women's races, respectively, at the 2017 New York City Marathon on Sunday morning.

Flanagan became the first American woman to win the race since Miki Gorman accomplished the feat in 1977. To do so, Flanagan bested Kenya's Mary Keitany, the three-time defending champion, who finished in second place.

Flanagan finished with a time of 2:26:53, followed by Keitany (2:27:54) and Ethiopia’s Mamitu Daska (2:28:08).

Edna Kiplagat (2:29:36), Allie Kieffer (2:29:39), Sara Dossena (2:29:39), Eva Vrabcova (2:29:41), Kellyn Taylor (2:29:56), Diane Nukuri (2:31:21) and Stephanie Bruce (2:31:44) rounded out the women's top 10.

Keitany was seeking to become just the second woman to win the New York Marathon four times in a row, joining Grete Waitz. She was also chasing another triumph this year, having already claimed the London Marathon.

Instead, it was Flanagan who pulled away from the pack in the final stages of the race, completing the upset.

"This is the moment that I've dreamed of since I was a little girl," she said on ESPN2 after the race (h/t Nick Zaccardi of OlympicTalk). "It’s a moment, though, that I'm just trying to soak up and savor right now because I feel like this is the kind of moment that we dream of to find out our potential and realize how incredible we can be."

The men's race featured plenty of drama itself, with Kamworor holding off countryman Wilson Kipsang by just three seconds in a mad dash to the finish, earning his first win in the process. He came in with a time of 2:10:53, followed by Kipsang (2:10:56) in second place and Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa (2:11:32) in third.

Lemi Berhanu (2:11:52), Tadesse Abraham (2:12:01), Michel Butter (2:12:39), Abdi Abdirahman (2:12:48), Koen Naert (2:13:21), Fikadu Girma Teferi (2:13:58) and Shadrack Biwott (2:14:57) rounded out the men's top 10.

It was one of the smallest margins of victory in the race's history, per ESPN Stats & Information:

It also was worthy of a presidential congratulations:

The two embraced after the epic finish, per Kelyn Soong of the New York Post:

And then there was Meb Keflezighi. The 2009 winner was running his 26th marathon overall and his 11th New York Marathon. It was also his final professional marathon. After collapsing over the finish line, finishing 11th, he shared his thoughts.

"A sense of relief," he said, per Zaccardi. "Today was a struggle, but to get to that finish line was a magical moment."