Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega Announced for NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega Announced for NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12November 5, 2017
Wrestling legend Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will finally meet inside the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Jan. 4, as the two will headline New Japan Pro Wrestling's marquee show.
The promotion shared the news via Twitter:
MEGATON NEWS!! THE CLEANER vs Y2J at #WK12 ‼︎THE SHOWDOWN IN TOKYO! https://t.co/P8ek8bUYqV2017-11-5 11:32:18
The two had been going back and forth on social media for weeks, and they had this exchange Saturday, one day before the official announcement:
@IAmJericho @njpw1972 Hate to be fired and forced to go to the “majors”.You guys come off about as cool as Gedo’s haircut & red pajamas.Stay out of our business.2017-11-4 14:55:39
Omega defended his IWGP United States Championship at Power Struggle, defeating Trent Barreta, before Jericho cut a promo that was shown on the big screen. Calling himself the "best wrestler in the world" and the "alpha," the 46-year-old made his challenge, which the champion immediately accepted.
Here's a look at the promo:
#NJPW #NJWK12 @IAmJericho https://t.co/kRRpRWzsCq2017-11-5 11:48:39
Jericho also alluded to a potential fight in a tweet he sent out ahead of Omega's match, and the latter promised to elaborate later Sunday:
@IAmJericho @njpw1972 Can’t chat,got a title match today (which you can all check out at #njpwworld 😉) BUT, I plan to revisit this topic tomorrow at 12 noon EST.2017-11-5 04:15:49
Jericho hasn't been seen inside the ring since a July appearance at WWE SmackDown Live and hasn't fought outside of WWE since 1999.
Wrestle Kingdom 12 will take place at the iconic Tokyo Dome and will see Kazuchika Okada defend his heavyweight championship against Tetsuya Naito in the main event.