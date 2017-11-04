    NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas 2017 Results: Erik Jones Takes Checkered Flag

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2017

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 GameStop/Call of Duty WWII Toyota, races during the NASCAR XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 4, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    Erik Jones led a race-high 137 laps en route to taking the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

    Jones beat out a pair of fellow Cup Series regulars in Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson for the win, while Elliott Sadler was the top finisher among Xfinity Series playoff drivers in fourth place.

    Here is a full rundown of the top 10 courtesy of NASCAR.com:

    1. Erik Jones

    2. Ryan Blaney

    3. Kyle Larson

    4. Elliott Sadler

    5. Cole Custer

    6. Christopher Bell

    7. Brennan Poole

    8. Matt Tifft

    9. William Byron

    10. Austin Dillon

    Saturday's win marked Jones' third of the season in the Xfinity Series and the ninth of his young career.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      No. 2 Bama Shuts Down No. 19 LSU

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Week 10 Winners & Losers

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      No. 10 Miami Easily Downs No. 13 VT

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      OU Tops OK State 62-52 in Bedlam Shootout

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report