NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas 2017 Results: Erik Jones Takes Checkered Flag

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Erik Jones led a race-high 137 laps en route to taking the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

Jones beat out a pair of fellow Cup Series regulars in Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson for the win, while Elliott Sadler was the top finisher among Xfinity Series playoff drivers in fourth place.

Here is a full rundown of the top 10 courtesy of NASCAR.com:

1. Erik Jones

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Kyle Larson

4. Elliott Sadler

5. Cole Custer

6. Christopher Bell

7. Brennan Poole

8. Matt Tifft

9. William Byron

10. Austin Dillon

Saturday's win marked Jones' third of the season in the Xfinity Series and the ninth of his young career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

