    LeBron James' 57 Points Lead Cavaliers to Win over John Wall, Wizards

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 3: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against the Washington Wizards on November 3, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/Getty Images

    In desperate need of a win after four consecutive losses, LeBron James got the Cleveland Cavaliers back on track with a 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday. 

    After a 3-1 start, Cleveland has been lost in the woods. The Cavs defense has been particularly disastrous, with at least 112 points allowed in each of their last four losses. 

    James didn't bother to leave anything up to the defense, tying Kyrie Irving's franchise record with 57 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

