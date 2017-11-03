LeBron James' 57 Points Lead Cavaliers to Win over John Wall, Wizards

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

In desperate need of a win after four consecutive losses, LeBron James got the Cleveland Cavaliers back on track with a 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

After a 3-1 start, Cleveland has been lost in the woods. The Cavs defense has been particularly disastrous, with at least 112 points allowed in each of their last four losses.

James didn't bother to leave anything up to the defense, tying Kyrie Irving's franchise record with 57 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

