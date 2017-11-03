Chris Paul About 2 Weeks from Returning from Knee Injury, Says Mike D'Antoni

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters Friday that point guard Chris Paul is "probably" two weeks away from returning to the floor after he was sidelined with a knee injury one game into the season, according to KL Chouinard of the Atlanta Hawks' official website.

"We're going to hold him out until it's completely well," D'Antoni said Oct. 21, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "There really is no timetable on it. We're going to make sure it's 100 percent well."

Paul hasn't appeared in a game since he was held out of crunch time during the Rockets' season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors.

Following the opening night triumph, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Paul was likely to miss around a month with a bone bruise in his left knee that he initially suffered during the preseason.

Without Paul in the lineup, the Rockets have started the season 6-3 despite ranking outside the top 10 in offensive efficiency, according to NBA.com's stats database.