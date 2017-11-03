Tyronn Lue Says He Hasn't 'Slept in Days' After Cavaliers' Rocky Start

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Cavaliers search for quick answers to their 3-5 start, head coach Tyronn Lue is not getting a lot of rest.

"Look at me," Lue said Friday about his team's slow start (via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin). "I ain't slept in days."

Despite the team's four-game losing streak and his lack of sleep, Lue thinks the adversity will serve the Cavaliers well in the long run.

"I think it makes us better," he said. "I think going through it now early in the season, instead of going through it late when you want to hit your peak and playing great going into the playoffs. Right now, it's a rough patch, but it's no excuse. We have to be better, and we will."

There didn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary after the Cavs won three of their first four games, but five losses in their last six contests have shined a light on some of the issues plaguing the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

Cleveland's biggest flaw is its defense, which was also a problem last season. The Cavaliers have given up at least 112 points in each of their four losses during this streak and rank last in the NBA in defensive efficiency, per Basketball Reference.

On their way to the NBA Finals last season they lost just once in 13 playoff games against Eastern Conference competition, and that came after they finished the regular season 4-7 in their final 11 contests.

Lue's roster still has a wealth of talent, led by LeBron James, but the makeover with Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose hasn't produced immediate positive results.