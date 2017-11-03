WSU Police Request Felony Charge for USC's Liam Jimmons' Hit on Fan

WSU Police Request Felony Charge for USC's Liam Jimmons' Hit on FanNovember 3, 2017
Washington State University police requested Thursday that USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons be charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from a September tackle on a fan.
According to Elena Gardner of KXLY, cellphone camera video showed a player believed to be Jimmons laying out a Washington State fan who stormed the field following the Cougars' 30-27 upset win over the Trojans on Sept. 29.
Gardner added the fan has been to the hospital twice after suffering a concussion from the hit.
On Oct. 2, CougFan.com posted the following video of the incident:
Jimmons is a redshirt freshman from Huntington Beach, California, who has registered three tackles so far this season as a reserve.
According to Gardner, the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether Jimmons will be charged.