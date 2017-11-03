    WSU Police Request Felony Charge for USC's Liam Jimmons' Hit on Fan

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Defensive lineman Liam Jimmons #93 of the USC Trojans warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Berkeley, California. The USC Trojans defeated the California Golden Bears 30-20. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
    Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

    Washington State University police requested Thursday that USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons be charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from a September tackle on a fan.

    According to Elena Gardner of KXLY, cellphone camera video showed a player believed to be Jimmons laying out a Washington State fan who stormed the field following the Cougars' 30-27 upset win over the Trojans on Sept. 29.

    Gardner added the fan has been to the hospital twice after suffering a concussion from the hit.

    On Oct. 2, CougFan.com posted the following video of the incident:

    Jimmons is a redshirt freshman from Huntington Beach, California, who has registered three tackles so far this season as a reserve.

    According to Gardner, the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether Jimmons will be charged.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ex-Vol Resigned After 'Constant Bulling' from Butch

      aponzurick
      via WNML-AF
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Iowa Wave Through a Child's Eyes

      George Schroeder
      via USA TODAY
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OK St.'s Washington Breaks the Star WR Diva Mold

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Expert Predictions for Week 10

      Bleacher Report College Football Staff
      via Bleacher Report