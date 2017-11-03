WSU Police Request Felony Charge for USC's Liam Jimmons' Hit on Fan

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Washington State University police requested Thursday that USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons be charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from a September tackle on a fan.

According to Elena Gardner of KXLY, cellphone camera video showed a player believed to be Jimmons laying out a Washington State fan who stormed the field following the Cougars' 30-27 upset win over the Trojans on Sept. 29.

Gardner added the fan has been to the hospital twice after suffering a concussion from the hit.

On Oct. 2, CougFan.com posted the following video of the incident:

Jimmons is a redshirt freshman from Huntington Beach, California, who has registered three tackles so far this season as a reserve.

According to Gardner, the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether Jimmons will be charged.