Jets Dominate Bills Behind Josh McCown, Matt Forte's 2 Touchdowns

Elsa/Getty Images

A dominant effort from the New York Jets defense helped end the team's three-game losing streak Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Forte scored two touchdowns en route to a 34-21 win over the Buffalo Bills, avenging the team's Week 1 loss to the division rival.

New York improved to 4-5 while the Bills remain in good shape at 5-3.

The Bills came into the day with a lot of momentum, but the offense couldn't get anything going early in a game that featured six Buffalo punts and at one point, three straight three-and-outs.

Tyrod Taylor finished with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing score. However, much of his production came in the fourth quarter after his team fell behind 34-7. He was under pressure all night and couldn't pick up much ground with his legs.

LeSean McCoy also found no room to run and ended his night with 25 yards on 12 carries.

Add in three lost fumbles and it's no wonder the Bills fell into a hole they couldn't climb out of.

ProFootballTalk provided harsh criticism of the team's performance:

Meanwhile, the Jets defense deserves credit after it came through with one of its best showings of the year. Although the scoreboard didn't indicate the one-sided play, the unit sent a message when it held the Bills to a single touchdown in the first half to help spark the Jets to a 10-7 lead.

NFL Research noted how good the pass rush was from the home team:

New York ranked second-to-last in the NFL with just 11 sacks entering the game but finished with seven against the Bills.

Josh McCown used his legs to help put the Jets on top 7-0 with this 10-yard scramble for a score:

Robby Anderson was on the receiving end of a beautiful pass from McCown for a second-half score to help extend the lead to 17-7:

While the Jets quarterback has gotten plenty of criticism in his career, the praise from his recent run is well-deserved:

He finished an efficient 14-of-20 for 140 yards and no interceptions.

The rushing attack picked up the slack as well, as Matt Forte (77 yards, 2 TDs) and Bilal Powell (74 yards) helped the team rack up 194 rushing yards against the No. 3 run defense in the NFL.

While Buffalo fought back from down 27 to make it a two-possession game, the deficit was too much to overcome.

New York was the more physical team and was the clear winner in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Both teams will now have 10 days of rest before taking on AFC South opponents in Week 10. The Jets will go on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Bills will return home for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.