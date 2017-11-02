Barcelona 'Won't Go Crazy' to Sign Philippe Coutinho in January Transfer Window

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to add to their attacking ranks in January, and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho remains a priority, but they will not pay €150 million for the Brazilian.

According to Ivan San Antonio of Sport, a firm decision on whether to return for Coutinho will be made next week, but Barca "won't go crazy" to sign him and will offer similar terms as they did in the summer.

The Catalan giants made three bids for Coutinho, 25, in the last transfer window, the third of which included a €90 million (£82.3 million) fee and potential €40 million in add-ons, per Andy Hunter in the Guardian.

Per San Antonio, Barca have other targets in mind for January should they be rebuffed again by Liverpool in their pursuit of Coutinho.

Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer of Schalke, Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco's Thomas Lemar are all on the Blaugrana's radar.

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Lemar, 21, would likely be a similarly expensive target to Coutinho given Arsenal failed to sign him with a £90 million bid back in August, per Jeremy Wilson in the Telegraph.

Goretzka, Meyer, both 22, and 21-year-old Brandt could all be more economic options, though, not least as the Schalke duo have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona's continued interest in Coutinho is understandable. Unlike Goretzka, Meyer, Brandt and even Lemar, the Brazil international has proved himself on a consistent basis during his time at Liverpool.

Barca brought in Ousmane Dembele, 20, in the summer in an attempt to replace Neymar, but he swiftly picked up a serious injury and, with Luis Suarez out of form, the Camp Nou outfit are more reliant than ever in attack on Lionel Messi.

If they are to compete on multiple fronts until the end of the season they need to add another experienced and reliable attacker to their squad.

Coutinho is the obvious solution, but Liverpool drove a hard bargain in the summer and will surely hold firm again in January if Barca return for their star man.