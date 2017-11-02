Jack Wilshere Contract 'Will Be Decided in December' Says Arsene Wenger

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere's contract situation is set to be decided before the January transfer window, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Per Charlie Wyett of The Sun, he said:

"Jack's situation will be decided in December. I want to give him the first six months of the season not to think about that and then see where we go from there.

"We need to clear things up before the transfer window arrives. At the moment Jack is a little bit in conflict with Mesut Ozil in the position he plays. But ideally we want to keep both of them."

The Frenchman also hailed Wilshere's turnaround since the beginning of the campaign:

"It might have been the case at the start of the season that people looked at Jack as the forgotten man. But since he has started playing for us again everyone has begun to think about him in a different way. At the start of the season he was prepared to be in the dark, to work hard.

"Now he has found that little bit of sharpness that is decided in the first two yards."

The Englishman, who is in the final year of his deal at Arsenal, broke his leg in April while spending last season on loan at Bournemouth, the latest in a long line of injuries that have plagued him throughout his career and prevented him from reaching his considerable potential.

Wilshere has impressed in the limited opportunities he's had this year, though, which have been in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup for the most part.

Goal's Chris Wheatley showered him with praise after an outstanding performance against Red Star Belgrade:

Indeed, the 25-year-old rolled back the years in that match with impressive drive and creativity in the final third, and he played a key role in Olivier Giroud's stunning overhead kick by turning two defenders with a dribble.

Wilshere has been limited to a single 13-minute cameo in the Premier League, but he even made an instant impact in that as he laid on an assist for Aaron Ramsey as Arsenal beat Everton 5-2.

Wenger now believes he can return to the international stage, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

The midfielder is getting back to full fitness, though he has little chance to prove he can maintain it in the long term before his contract situation is resolved next month, so the Gunners will be taking something of a risk if they offer him a new deal.

He's taking full advantage of the opportunities he's had this year to offer a reminder of what he's capable of, though, and if he can continue to do that it could be worthwhile tying him down amid the likely departures of both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.