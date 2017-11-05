New York Marathon 2017: Top Celebrities Expected to Race in NYC

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Each year, the New York City Marathon features its fair share of celebrity participants who bravely take on the task of running 26.2 miles through the Big Apple's five boroughs.

This year will be no different.

On Sunday (9 a.m. ET, ESPN2), a star-studded group of well-known personalities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and fashion will compete in one of the nation's most famous road races.

Headlining that collective will be comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who announced his intention to run back in July:

According to Women's Running, Sunday's marathon will mark the first 26.2 of Hart's life after he picked up running as a hobby in 2015.

Joining Hart will be model and Adidas brand ambassador Karlie Kloss—who will also be competing in her first marathon, according to Runner's World.

Furthermore, Runner's World noted singer Prince Royce, model Candice Huffine, chef Daniel Humm and MLB Network broadcaster Sam Ryan—who has previously participated in three New York Marathons and two Boston Marathons—will be among the notable faces hitting the streets.

Elsewhere in the sports world, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber will join the pack once again after he clocked in a final time of 4:28:26 last year.

As far as the top contenders are concerned, all eyes on the men's side figure to be trained on reigning champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, who hails from Eritrea in east Africa.

Last year, Ghebreslassie took home the men's title with a final time of 2:07:51—the fifth-fastest time ever recorded at the event, according to Runner's World.

On the women's side, Mary Keitany will attempt to make history as she seeks her fourth straight win in New York after outpacing the closest competition by three minutes, 34 seconds a year ago.