    Brian Boyle to Make Devils Debut After Leukemia Diagnosis

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 07: Brian Boyle #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during warmup prior to an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings at Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle will make his season debut Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, making his first on-ice appearance since being diagnosed with leukemia. 

    Boyle, 32, announced in September he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during his pre-training camp physical. He was cleared for a return to hockey activities Oct. 22 and has practiced five times over the last week and a half. 

    "I’m approaching it like I’m ready to rock here,” Boyle told reporters. "I’m getting my body ready. But again, there’s certain things I’m allowed to do and say, and there’s other decisions that aren’t up to me. I’m just doing everything I can, pushing it as hard as I can like I have been the last three, four weeks here.”

    Boyle signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with Devils in July. Coach John Hynes complimented what he would bring into the lineup earlier this week. 

