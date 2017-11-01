Brian Boyle to Make Devils Debut After Leukemia Diagnosis

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle will make his season debut Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, making his first on-ice appearance since being diagnosed with leukemia.

Boyle, 32, announced in September he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during his pre-training camp physical. He was cleared for a return to hockey activities Oct. 22 and has practiced five times over the last week and a half.