Brian Boyle to Make Devils Debut After Leukemia Diagnosis

Brian Boyle to Make Devils Debut After Leukemia DiagnosisNovember 1, 2017
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle will make his season debut Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, making his first on-ice appearance since being diagnosed with leukemia.
Boyle, 32, announced in September he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during his pre-training camp physical. He was cleared for a return to hockey activities Oct. 22 and has practiced five times over the last week and a half.
Boyle signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with Devils in July. Coach John Hynes complimented what he would bring into the lineup earlier this week.
The 6'7" big body recorded 25 points last season, split with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.