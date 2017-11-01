    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Milan Skriniar and Kalidou Koulibaly

    Barcelona are reportedly looking at Serie A in an attempt to bolster their options in defence, with Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly both said to be on the club's radar.

    According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia), the Blaugrana are keen to improve their defensive options, with sporting director Robert Fernandez playing particularly close attention to the Italian top flight.

    Skriniar is said to be one target, despite the fact he only moved to Inter in the summer from Sampdoria. Koulibaly, however, has also caught the eye of Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

    Another option for the Blaugrana is reported to be RB Leipzig's 19-year-old starlet Dayot Upamecano.

    Upamecano is also said to be a Barcelona target.CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

    Barcelona's current defence has been performing to a high standard as of late, as they boast the best record at the back in La Liga. In their 11 domestic games so far they've let in just three goals, with centre-backs Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti protecting Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

    As Rafael Hernandez noted, Umtiti, in particular, has really pushed on as of late:

    But with Javier Mascherano moving towards the twilight of his career and Thomas Vermaelen unreliable due to injury issues, another option at the back would be to the benefit of manager Ernesto Valverde.

    Skriniar represents one of the most exciting defensive prospects in European football, having shone at the San Siro.

    Skriniar has been supreme for Inter this term.CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

    The 22-year-old Slovakian cost big money for the Nerazzurri, though he's found life at Inter pretty easy to adapt to. He's been crucial in Luciano Spalletti's side beginning the 2017-18 campaign so well, offering a dynamic and aggressive presence; Skriniar has also showcased tremendous composure when the situation has demanded it.

    Per David Amoyal of ESPN FC, after Inter's recent 0-0 draw with Napoli, Dries Mertens paid tribute to the way in which the youngster marshaled his team's colossal defensive effort:

    The Partenopei have an indomitable presence of their own in Koulibaly, and he's started the campaign in wonderful form.

    The Senegalese has been an outstanding acquisition for Napoli and grown in stature season after season at the San Paolo. Additionally, he's a key part of Maurizio Sarri's possession-based football, as he is so often the man to get the team moving with sharp passing forward.

    NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 21: Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on October 21, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
    Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

    As noted by the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani, he's one of the most powerful players in the Italian top flight:

    For Barcelona, prising either away would be tough. Skriniar has only just moved clubs and given that Inter agreed a deal worth around €25 million (£22 million) for him in the summer, signing him in January or this summer would be a costly exercise.

    The same goes for Koulibaly. While he's been at Napoli for over three years, he's now in the peak years of his career, is vital to the way the team operates and is said to be wanted by a plethora of English clubs as well as Barcelona. 

