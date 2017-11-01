Arsene Wenger Talks Potential Thomas Lemar, Riyad Mahrez Arsenal Transfers

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has ruled out making a move for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in January but left open the possibility of going after Thomas Lemar.

Per Metro's Simon Rice, he spoke of Monaco star Lemar: "No [there is no truth in the rumours]. At the moment, I told you I have a big squad. [The] problem for me is to keep the squad together for the rest of the season. Do we go in the January transfer market? I don't know yet."

The Frenchman was more firm on Mahrez, replying "no" when asked about him.

According to the Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson, Lemar remains a "priority target" for the Gunners after they failed to land him with a £90 million bid on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Lemar has only produced one goal and three assists this season but last year racked up 14 and 17 in all competitions.

Squawka Football shared some of his impressive Ligue 1 numbers as he helped fire Monaco to the title:

His side are second in the French top flight, four points behind Paris Saint-Germain, but while that's hardly insurmountable, after losing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the summer, they'll have a tough time defending the title.

As such, it would not be too surprising if more of their stars were open to leaving in the near future.

While there are players Wenger could do with clearing out of the squad, Lemar would be a significant upgrade on the majority of their options, and he'd also make a strong candidate to replace Alexis Sanchez if he departs at the expiration of his contract in the summer.

If Wenger misses out on a player of Lemar's calibre due to concerns over the Gunners' squad size, that would be a major misstep.