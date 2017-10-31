    Yuli Gurriel Offered to Meet with Yu Darvish, Apologize for Racist Gesture

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel attempted to apologize to Yu Darvish for his racially insensitive actions, but the Dodgers pitcher didn't feel as if it was necessary. 

    "I told him you don’t have to do that," Darvish said of a possible meeting, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

    Gurriel will be suspended five games at the start of the 2018 season for seemingly mocking Darvish's Japanese heritage in the dugout during Game 3 of the World Series.

    "I didn’t mean to do anything offensive," Gurriel said after the game, per J.P Hoornstra of the Orange County Register.

    "If [Darvish] feels offended, I want to apologize to him."

    While Darvish initially said his opponent "disrespected people all around the world," the veteran pitcher seemed to put an end to the controversy with a message on his Twitter account:

    "No one is perfect. That includes both you and I. What he had done today isn’t right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than accuse him. If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind. Since we are living in such a wonderful world, let's stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger. I'm counting on everyone's big love."

    Gurriel has been a key player in the World Series so far, hitting two home runs with four RBI in five games. He has a .328 batting averaging in the 2017 postseason.

    Darvish is projected to start Game 7 if the series reaches the decisive game.

