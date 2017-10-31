Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier Contract Options Picked Up by Celtics

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday they picked up the team options for both Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. Both options will go into effect with the 2018-19 season.

According to Spotrac, Brown will earn a little over $5.1 million, while Rozier will receive roughly $3 million.

The announcement was largely a formality since both Brown and Rozier figure to be a big part of the Celtics' future plans. Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, while Boston's unwillingness to trade Rozier speaks to the faith the front office as in him.

Gordon Hayward's ankle injury has forced both players to assume larger roles than expected coming into the year.

Brown is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game. He's also averaging 5.9 rebounds and shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Rozier is chipping in a more modest 9.4 points per game, but that's a relatively big jump from 2016-17 when he averaged 5.5 points. Most encouragingly, Rozier's hitting 34.5 percent of his three-point attempts, up from 31.8 percent a year ago.

Brown has one more team option as part of his rookie contract that will take him through the 2019-20 season. Rozier, on the other hand, can become a restricted free agent in 2019.