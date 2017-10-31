DeMarco Murray Says He Has 'Heard Rumblings' Titans Could Trade Him

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

With the NFL's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is bracing for the potential he could be dealt.

Per sports reporter Ed Werder, Murray said he has "heard rumblings" the Titans could trade him.

Murray, 29, is an expensive player, making $6.25 million base salary in 2017 and 2018 before a slight bump to $6.5 million in 2019, per Spotrac. 2016 second-round pick Derrick Henry is in the second season of his rookie contract and is only 23 years old.

The Titans acquired Murray from the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the 2016 campaign. He was excellent in his first year with the team, finishing third in the NFL with 1,287 rushing yards and tying for eighth with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Through seven games in 2017, Murray has been splitting carries with Henry. Murray still leads the team in attempts (86 to Henry's 75) and rushing yards (372 to 331), but Henry has had 32 attempts in Tennessee's past two games compared to 30 for Murray.