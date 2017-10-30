Steve Kerr, Warriors Reportedly Preparing to Extend Contract in 2018

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on Sunday that they expect to work out a long-term contract extension for Kerr next summer.

The sides had previously discussed an extension, but those talks were tabled due to Kerr's health.

"We just agreed we'd wait," Kerr told Kawakami. "I've got two years left on my deal and wanted to make sure that everything went well this year health-wise. And I don't anticipate any issues going forward. I don't have any desire to be anywhere else. So I'm sure when we get down to it, we'll come to an agreement pretty quickly."

Lacob confirmed that he hoped to have Kerr with the franchise for the foreseeable future:

"I would expect him to be our coach for a long time. We did try, but I think he basically just wanted to wait and see how his health was, that was the primary thing. We had a couple years to go (on his contract, which runs through the 2018-19 season), so we understood that. He understood that. I suspect we'll probably not deal with it during the season and next summer we'll talk again. I would like to have him for a very long term. He's fantastic. We love him."

Kerr has dealt with the after-effects of back surgery to repair a spinal fluid leak in 2015, which included missing 11 games last postseason, but Kerr confirmed to Kawakami he's progressing from a health standpoint.

His tenure has certainly been a successful one. Since taking over as the team's head coach before the 2014-15 season, he's led the team to a 211-42 regular-season record, three straight trips to the NBA Finals and two titles. He was also named the 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year.

Additionally, Kerr's Warriors have served as trend-setters, as their floor spacing and reliance on the three-point shot have helped to influence a tactical shift in NBA offenses. That strategy has been aided by the presence of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the best shooters in the league, though they've also been ahead of the curve in terms of using analytics and advanced statistics to gain an edge.

The result of Kerr's guidance, not to mention a glut of talent that also includes Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, as well as the team's cutting-edge tactics has been a team that seems poised to win several more titles and etch its place in NBA history as a true dynasty.

And health permitting, Kerr plans on remaining with the Warriors going forward.

"Yeah, I'm a horrible negotiator," he noted. "But I'm not going anywhere else. I have no desire to coach anywhere else. I love living here, I love the Warriors, I love working with Bob and Joe. Love the players. I'm not going anywhere."