World Series 2017: Latest Odds, Important Stats for Astros vs. Dodgers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Houston Astros were clearly reeling in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. They trailed 4-0 as they came to bat in the bottom of that inning, and Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw was simply dealing on the mound.

Considering the Astros had given up five runs in the top of the ninth in Game 4, which allowed Los Angeles to square the series, it appeared Houston was in trouble. It would just be a matter of time before the team would leave the field and head to Dodger Stadium while owning a 3-2 deficit in the World Series.

But the Astros had no such thoughts, as they solved Kershaw for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks in large part to a three-run homer by Yuli Gurriel. When the Dodgers responded with three more runs in the top of the fifth inning courtesy of a Cody Bellinger three-run shot, Houston went back to work in the bottom of the inning. MVP candidate Jose Altuve belted another three-run bomb, and the teams were tied at 7-7 through five innings.

The Kershaw vs. Dallas Keuchel pitching matchup that could have meant a 2-1 or 3-2 game had turned into a full-on donnybrook.

By the time it was all over, both teams' pitching staffs were bloodied and beaten. The Astros emerged with a 13-12 victory when Alex Bregman singled home Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th inning off closer Kenley Jansen.

In addition to the blasts by Gurriel and Altuve, Houston also received homers from George Springer, Carlos Correa and Brian McCann. Yasiel Puig joined Bellinger as a Los Angeles home run hitter.

"It's hard to put into words all the twists and turns in that game," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, per Stats AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "These are just two really good teams, just throwing haymakers at each other, trying to outlast each other."

Pool/Getty Images

The Astros are one win away from capturing their first World Series title, and they will send Justin Verlander to the mound against Rich Hill Tuesday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by Fox.

Verlander has been the pitching story of the postseason for the Astros. He has a 4-0 record with a 2.05 earned-run average along with 29 strikeouts in 30.2 inning. Opponents are hitting .183 off of him, and he has a 0.88 WHIP.

Hill does not have a decision in the postseason, but he has been quite effective with a 2.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13.0 innings. Opponents are hitting .196 against him, and he has a 1.23 WHIP.

The Dodgers are favored in Game 6 at minus-120 (wager $120 to win $100), according to OddsShark, while the Astros are plus-110 underdogs (wager $100 to win $110).

Even though the Astros are not on the right side of the odds in Game 6, they are considered the likely winners of the World Series. With the first five games in the books, the Astros are minus-275 favorites to earn the championship, while the Dodgers are plus-225 underdogs.

If Los Angeles is going to survive Game 6 and send the Fall Classic to a decisive seventh game, it will have to find a way to contain Houston's explosive bats. The Astros have home run power up and down the lineup, and their key hitters include Altuve and Correa.

Altuve is hitting .344 with a .417 OBP, seven home runs and 13 RBI. Correa endured a fairly significant slump in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, but he is hitting .308 in the postseason with five home runs and 14 RBI.

The Astros have also received key offensive production from Bregman (four HRs, 10 runs scored and 10 RBI), Springer (four HRs, 10 runs scored, six RBI) and Gurriel (.328 batting average, two homers, eight RBI).

The Dodgers have also been hitting the ball well, as evidenced by the five-run rally in the ninth inning of Game 4 and the 12 runs they put on the board in Game 5.

Justin Turner is their most dominant postseason hitter with a .294 batting average, a .410 on-base percentage, four homers and 14 RBI. Bellinger has three home runs and nine RBI, Puig is hitting .300 with three homers and 10 RBI and Chris Taylor has three homers, 12 runs scored and six RBI.

The 2017 World Series has provided drama and fireworks through five games, and there's no reason to think anything will change when it heads back to Los Angeles.