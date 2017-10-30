    Breanna Stewart Discusses Being Sexually Molested as a Child

    Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart described being molested as a child by an unnamed man in a first-person article published at the Players' Tribune on Monday.

    "I don't know how to say this part. I haven't told many people," Stewart wrote. "I'm not the most vulnerable person—I don't talk about my feelings much—so this is uncomfortable. I was molested for years."

    Stewart, 23, said the abuse began when she was 9 years old and continued for two years. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and one of the most decorated women's college basketball players in history, Stewart said basketball was her refuge during the years of abuse:

    "I'd only been playing basketball for two years at that point—community leagues and AAU. My parents had put me in the sport just to keep me busy. I was a kid with a lot of free time and nothing to do. Eventually, nobody had to make me go. I wanted to play. Basketball became a sort of safe space for me. But no space felt completely safe.

    "I knew what was going to happen when I went to that house. But how do you tell your parents that you don't want to go for a visit—ever—without explaining why? I felt like I couldn't tell anyone."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

