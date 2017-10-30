    Yasiel Puig Guarantees Dodgers Will Force Game 7 of World Series

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being defeated by the Houston Astros in 10 innings during game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Dodgers 13-12. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    For the second time this series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros put on an all-time classic that resulted in an extra-inning loss for Los Angeles. Now facing the brink of elimination with Justin Verlander set to start Game 6 for the Astros, Yasiel Puig is taking his shot. 

    "My team is not going to be finished on Tuesday. There's going to be [a] Game 7," Puig told reporters following Game 5. "I want to say thank you to the fans. Support my teammates Tuesday—and this is not going to be finished in Game 6."

    The Astros are one win away from their first World Series title in franchise history after an Alex Bregman walk-off single gave them a 13-12 triumph in 10 innings Sunday. The game was an all-out slugfest that featured a series of punches and counter punches by both teams.

    Puig's two-run homer in the ninth came as part of a three-run inning that tied the game at 12 and sent it to extras. It's his second ninth-inning home run of the series, though the Dodgers have been unable to capitalize on either of his heroic moments.

    "It's 3-2, but going back home tonight. Happy flight," Puig said. "My team lose, bro, but you know, you can't be sad about that because you have two more games to win. You have one game left. I see you Tuesday.

    "Verlander is coming. He's seen us already. Everybody's going to be ready for Verlander Tuesday night. It's going to be a tight game. And Wednesday—it's already history."

    Verlander, acquired in a midseason trade with the Detroit Tigers, has been borderline unhittable in an Astros uniform. He has earned a win in nine of his 10 starts, including a 4-0 mark during the postseason. The Dodgers' three runs scored against him in Game 2 are the most he's given up since joining the club.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking the Top 30 Relievers of 2017

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yanks Need to Win Frenzy for Japanese Megastar

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      2017 World Series Is One to Remember

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Twitter Reacts to Wild World Series Game 5

      Kyle Newport
      via Bleacher Report