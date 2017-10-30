Yasiel Puig Guarantees Dodgers Will Force Game 7 of World Series

Bob Levey/Getty Images

For the second time this series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros put on an all-time classic that resulted in an extra-inning loss for Los Angeles. Now facing the brink of elimination with Justin Verlander set to start Game 6 for the Astros, Yasiel Puig is taking his shot.

"My team is not going to be finished on Tuesday. There's going to be [a] Game 7," Puig told reporters following Game 5. "I want to say thank you to the fans. Support my teammates Tuesday—and this is not going to be finished in Game 6."

The Astros are one win away from their first World Series title in franchise history after an Alex Bregman walk-off single gave them a 13-12 triumph in 10 innings Sunday. The game was an all-out slugfest that featured a series of punches and counter punches by both teams.

Puig's two-run homer in the ninth came as part of a three-run inning that tied the game at 12 and sent it to extras. It's his second ninth-inning home run of the series, though the Dodgers have been unable to capitalize on either of his heroic moments.

"It's 3-2, but going back home tonight. Happy flight," Puig said. "My team lose, bro, but you know, you can't be sad about that because you have two more games to win. You have one game left. I see you Tuesday.

"Verlander is coming. He's seen us already. Everybody's going to be ready for Verlander Tuesday night. It's going to be a tight game. And Wednesday—it's already history."

Verlander, acquired in a midseason trade with the Detroit Tigers, has been borderline unhittable in an Astros uniform. He has earned a win in nine of his 10 starts, including a 4-0 mark during the postseason. The Dodgers' three runs scored against him in Game 2 are the most he's given up since joining the club.