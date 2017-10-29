Draymond Green, Bradley Beal Fined for Fight, 2 Players Suspended

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA fined Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal $50,000 and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 for their roles in an altercation during the Warriors' 120-117 win on Friday, Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver reported Sunday.

Wizards forward Markieff Morris and guard Carrick Felix also received one-game suspensions for leaving their bench during the scuffle.

The incident occurred inside the final minute of the second quarter. Beal and Green were fighting for position on a rebound, and Beal hit Green in the face before wrapping his hand around Green's neck. The two players continued jostling as they fell down to the court. Members of the Wizards and Warriors rushed in to intervene:

Referees ejected Beal and Green.

Green sounded off after the game.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do if someone hits you twice," he said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "Man, you're taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?"

The NBA's decision to only fine both Green and Beal will come as a surprise to the latter. Beal said Saturday he believed the league would suspend him.

"I'm expecting a suspension," he said, per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "Because of our NBA and the entire situation of it. When you look at film, they're going to think I purposely tried to hit [Green] in the face. The way it looks, they're going to interpret it that way. So, I'm expecting it."

Instead, Beal will be available to play Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

Missing Morris and Felix shouldn't hurt the Wizards, either. Morris is still recovering from the sports hernia surgery he underwent in September, while Felix has yet to play for Washington after earning the team's final roster spot.