T.Y. Hilton Trade Rumors Emerge; WR Reportedly Doesn't Want to Leave Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has reportedly "emerged in league circles as a guy who could be traded," according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Per that report: "As one league source with knowledge of the Hilton-Colts relationship suggested, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire.' But it's believed that it will take plenty of fuel to make it burn."

Hilton reportedly doesn't want to be traded.

