Adidas Football Athletes Are Ready for Halloween

Adidas Football Athletes Are Ready for HalloweenOctober 29, 2017
With Halloween just around the corner, Adidas Football decided to create a Halloween pack for NFL players heading into Week 8.
Stars such as Von Miller, Dak Prescott, Josh Norman, DeAndre Hopkins and Landon Collins will be wearing custom cleats inspired by classic and iconic Halloween costumes during the forthcoming round of action.
Monstrous Miller
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller's custom cleats, Monstrous Miller, were inspired by classic unnatural monsters and feature a green upper with several leather stitched-on pieces, including bolts near the top.
King Dak
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's cleats, King Dak, take their inspiration from mummies and pharaohs. These gold customs feature hieroglyphics and are partially wrapped in canvas to simulate mummy wraps.
Count Norman
Washington cornerback Josh Norman's Adizero cleats, Count Norman, were inspired by vampires. These cleats were given bat-wing details, red tips, a fang lace jewel and placed in coffin packaging.
DeAndre of the Dead
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' Halloween customs consist of vibrant pink and teal colors and are inspired by Dia de los Muertos, the holiday that sees people celebrate the lives of those who have died.
Master Voodoo
New York Giants safety Landon Collins represents his native Louisiana roots with his Master Voodoo customs. Collins' cleats consist of mystical and mysterious colors, as well as custom tooth-collar lining.