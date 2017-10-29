A's Catcher Bruce Maxwell Reportedly Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon

Rick Yeatts/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was reportedly arrested in his Scottsdale, Arizona, home Saturday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after allegedly pointing a gun at a female food delivery driver, per TMZ Sports.

Maxwell remains in police custody.

Maxwell, 26, hit .237 with three homers and 22 RBI in 76 games for the Athletics this past season. He was the lone MLB player to take a knee during the anthem this season in solidarity with the NFL player protests of police brutality and racial inequality.

Maxwell claimed last week that he was denied service by a waiter while at an Alabama restaurant in his hometown due to his protest, per Jon Becker of the Mercury News.

"I was racially profiled," Maxwell said. "He denied us service at lunch and they had to go get us another waiter to wait on our table. That's where I'm from. And like I said, unless you’re subject to it, you won't understand it, you won't feel it. I'm 26 years old. I'm very respectful. I'm very educated. And it still happens to this day. That's why I'm kneeling—stuff like that."

The waiter has denied Maxwell's claims.