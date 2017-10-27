MLB to Investigate Racist Gesture Yuli Gurriel Directed at Yu Darvish

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel appeared to mock Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish with a racist gesture during Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.

After he hit a home run in the bottom of the second inning, Gurriel was seen on the Fox broadcast pulling at his eyes in a gesture that appeared to mock Darvish's Japanese heritage.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough, Darvish called the gesture "disrespectful."

"He made a mistake," Darvish added, per McCullough. "He'll learn from it. We're all human beings."

The New York Times' Tyler Kepner later reported Major League Baseball plans to interview Gurriel about the incident as it debates whether or not to discipline him.

Gurriel, who is Cuban, played for the Yokohama Bay Stars of the Japan Central League in 2014.