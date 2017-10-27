Adam Gase Says Dolphins Have 'Worst Offense in Football' After 40-0 Ravens Loss

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins were humiliated by the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday's 40-0 road loss at M&T Bank Stadium, and head coach Adam Gase went as far as to call his offense the "worst" in the league in the aftermath.

"We're the worst offense in football," he said Friday, per ESPN.com. "Can't get any worse. I'm pissed. I'm tired of this. I'm tired of the offense being awful. Guys better need to get their heads right. Coaching staff needs to do a better job because obviously our players not knowing is a direct reflection of them."

Help may be on the way, as Gase said quarterback Jay Cutler will start Week 9's game against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium after missing Thursday's tilt with a rib injury. Matt Moore threw two pick-sixes against the Ravens as the Dolphins were striving to come back and finished with 176 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

The problems don't all fall on Moore, as the ESPN article noted Miami's stretch of eight straight games without a rushing touchdown is its longest streak in franchise history.

Running back Jay Ajayi is coming off a career 2016 effort with 1,272 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, but he is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the 28th-best run-blocking unit in the league through Week 7.

The good news for the Dolphins is they are still 4-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

However, that is bound to change if an offense that is dead last in the league at 13.1 points per game doesn't improve on its abysmal Thursday performance that drew the ire of its head coach.