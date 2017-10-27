    Adam Gase Says Dolphins Have 'Worst Offense in Football' After 40-0 Ravens Loss

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins were humiliated by the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday's 40-0 road loss at M&T Bank Stadium, and head coach Adam Gase went as far as to call his offense the "worst" in the league in the aftermath. 

    "We're the worst offense in football," he said Friday, per ESPN.com. "Can't get any worse. I'm pissed. I'm tired of this. I'm tired of the offense being awful. Guys better need to get their heads right. Coaching staff needs to do a better job because obviously our players not knowing is a direct reflection of them."

    Help may be on the way, as Gase said quarterback Jay Cutler will start Week 9's game against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium after missing Thursday's tilt with a rib injury. Matt Moore threw two pick-sixes against the Ravens as the Dolphins were striving to come back and finished with 176 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

    The problems don't all fall on Moore, as the ESPN article noted Miami's stretch of eight straight games without a rushing touchdown is its longest streak in franchise history.

    Running back Jay Ajayi is coming off a career 2016 effort with 1,272 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, but he is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the 28th-best run-blocking unit in the league through Week 7.

    The good news for the Dolphins is they are still 4-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

    However, that is bound to change if an offense that is dead last in the league at 13.1 points per game doesn't improve on its abysmal Thursday performance that drew the ire of its head coach.

    Related

      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Despite Personal Fouls, Suh Won’t Be Suspended

      Michael David Smith
      via ProFootballTalk
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      NFL Has Not Decided Whether to Suspend Kiko Alonso

      Charean Williams
      via ProFootballTalk
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Starting Guard Anthony Steen Has Foot Surgery

      Hal Habib
      via The Daily Dolphin
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Trade Deadline Deal Every Team Should Explore

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report