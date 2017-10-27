Cavaliers Bench Jae Crowder for Tristan Thompson for 4th Lineup in 5 Games

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue's early-season tinkering will reportedly continue.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Lue will use his fourth starting lineup in five games when the Cavaliers take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday.

Cleveland will start Derrick Rose, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, meaning Jae Crowder will take the bench and Love will no longer be the starting center.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.