    Cavaliers Bench Jae Crowder for Tristan Thompson for 4th Lineup in 5 Games

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) and Jae Crowder pose for a picture during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue's early-season tinkering will reportedly continue.     

    According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Lue will use his fourth starting lineup in five games when the Cavaliers take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday.

    Cleveland will start Derrick Rose, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, meaning Jae Crowder will take the bench and Love will no longer be the starting center.           

                    

