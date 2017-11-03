    Kiko Alonso Fined $9,115 for Late Hit on Joe Flacco

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso, top, collides with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco as Flacco slides on the field after rushing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was punished Friday for his late hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in his team's 40-0 Week 8 loss.

    According to Pro Football Talk's Darin Gantt, Alonso was fined $9,115 but not suspended.

    The linebacker hit Flacco when the quarterback slid after scrambling, and the latter's helmet went flying. Alonso received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, and a number of Ravens players defended Flacco in the ensuing scuffle.

    The Ravens announced Flacco suffered a concussion on the play.  

    Jason La Canfora called for a suspension in the aftermath:  

    Mark Maske of the Washington Post acknowledged some could say Alonso couldn't stop his motion since Flacco slid late but pointed out: "It cannot be argued, at least not very well, that Alonso necessarily needed to drive his shoulder and forearm into the head of a sliding quarterback who had given himself up."  

    Maske cited NFL rules that say a quarterback cannot be hit "forcibly in the head," even when he slides late in the play.  

    While Alonso wasn't ejected from the contest, the NFL made sure he paid for his actions with this ruling.  

