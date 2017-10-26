NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Interested in Malcolm Brogdon in Eric Bledsoe Trade

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

If the Milwaukee Bucks want to get in on the Eric Bledsoe sweepstakes, they will reportedly have to build a deal around Malcolm Brogdon.

Per Gery Woelfel, the Phoenix Suns would likely require "a combination of players with reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon being the major one" to trade Bledsoe to the Bucks.

Bledsoe has become the hottest trade commodity in the NBA, though the Suns would seem to have little leverage in negotiations.

On Sunday, Bledsoe appeared to make a public trade request by tweeting "I don't wanna be here." ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported rival NBA executives were anticipating a trade involving Bledsoe.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough told reporters Bledsoe "won't be with us going forward."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the Suns were pursuing a young player in trade requests for Bledsoe, but that was "a hurdle" to making a deal because Bledsoe's "trade value isn't at an apex."

After being named the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, Brogdon is off to a strong start this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 47.2 percent from the field.