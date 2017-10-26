J.J. Watt Announces Plan for Houston Hurricane Relief Fund Money

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt outlined how he intends to use the millions he helped raise for the recovery effort in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

Watt announced Thursday that $30.15 million will be donated to Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children over a period 18 to 24 months. That money will be spent to help "rebuild homes, restore child-care centers, provide food and address health needs of those affected most by Hurricane Harvey."

NFL Network's James Palmer shared Watt's press release:

On Aug. 27, Watt announced he wanted to raise $200,000 following Hurricane Harvey, which caused historic levels of flooding in and around Houston. Two weeks later, the four-time Pro Bowler tweeted the total contributions totaled $30 million.

By the time Watt's fundraiser ended, a little over $37.1 million had been donated.

In addition to his crowd-funded relief effort, Watt also helped deliver supplies to areas of need:

AccuWeather estimated in September that Hurricane Harvey losses could total $190 billion, which would make it the costliest natural disaster in United States history.

Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, called Harvey a "landmark event" on CNN's State of the Union in August. Long also said FEMA would likely need to spend years in Houston to help the city fully recover from the hurricane.